My Mind & Me: Selena Gomez’s Documentary Set To Explore Singer’s Confessions On Mental Health And More!

The trailer for Selena Gomez’s documentary Selena Gomez My Mind & Me has been released. It delves into her battle with depression, fame and more.

Selena Gomez is well-known in the music and film industries. Because of her impressive body of work, the singer-actress has a devoted fan base. Here is some exciting news for those who want to learn more about her. The trailer for Selena Gomez’s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now available.

Selena Gomez’s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, has received a trailer ahead of its release next month. The documentary follows Selena Gomez’s life for six years, focusing on some of her most difficult experiences, such as her Lupus diagnosis and It emphasises her battle with depression.

The 30-year-old singer is more open than ever before. On World Mental Health Day, Selena released a new trailer for her documentary, stating, “Every breath, a breakthrough.”

Hard-hitting conversations in the trailer highlight Gomez’s vulnerable side.

‘Be Who You Are , Selena’

The documentary trailer begins with a voiceover by Gomez, who says powerfully, “Just be who you are, Selena.” The singer goes on to emphasise the importance of self-love and self-acceptance, saying, “Nobody cares what you’re doing.

“It’s about my identity,” she said. Being in the spotlight can be challenging, and it appears Gomez will explore how crucial it is to stay true to oneself in the midst of everything.

Selena is ‘grateful to be alive,’ she says

Selena says in another scene in the trailer, “I am grateful to be alive.” The singer discusses being content with where she is and accepting her journey. The trailer includes footage from the actress’s Lupus diagnosis in 2015. Previously, the Wolves singer discussed her health with Elle US, saying, “‘My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that should have taken me down. But Gomez demonstrates what it takes to overcome the most daunting challenges in the documentary.

Selena does not desire to be ‘super famous’

Selena Gomez began her career in the entertainment industry as a child, and in the documentary, the singer discusses her early fame and everything that comes with it. While she rose to fame as a child on Barney and Friends, she expresses her desire not to be “super famous” in the new trailer for her documentary.

Selena looks back and says she has worked her entire life since she was a child, and she wants to use her fame for good and to make a difference in the future.

On November 4, Selena Gomez’s documentary will premiere on AppleTV+. Alek Keshishian directed and produced it.