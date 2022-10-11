Suhana Khan In Blue Bodycon Dress, Makes Head Turn; Check Out Pics Inside

Suhana Khan turned attention in a light blue bodycon dress, white bag, and white shoes when she was recently spotted with her brother Aryan Khan at the Mumbai airport. She kept a chic and casual airport look in the stunning ice-blue bodycon outfit. While Aryan Khan was serving an all-black outfit and posted snaps of him on his Instagram handle.

For the airport look, she wore an icy blue midi dress to keep things chic and comfy. Suhana went for an elegant bracelet, dainty gold hoop earrings, a black winged liner, and a pink nude lip shade. The last finish was a clean open hairstyle with a centre partition. Both siblings’ attends the Trophy launch of the T20 match in Dubai, looking as stunning as ever. Check pictures-

Suhana surfaced on social media posts from the paparazzi and looks stunning in a blue body-hugging dress. She received praise from her fans for looking stylish. Several users used heart-shaped emoticons; some alluded to her as “beautiful.” Both of them serve the internet with their dashing look at the International League T20.