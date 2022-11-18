Nadiya Moidu Turned Down Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya Despite Being Offered It; Here’s Why?

The 1989 Sooraj Barjatya romantic-musical “Maine Pyar Kiya” is often alluded to as an example of a movie that merits being regarded as a classic of the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree became overnight celebrities due to their leading performances in this movie, which still attracts ardent admirers today.

On the other hand, it is uncommon to read of an actress declining the chance to collaborate with Salman Khan on a movie supported by a significant production company like Rajshri Productions. Nadiya Moidu, a famous Malayalam actor, was renowned for doing a similar act in the late 1980s.

Nadiya responded to a query regarding the time she was offered the part of Maine Pyar Kiya, but the opportunity finally did not present itself in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. Nadiya added that a long story preceded the occurrence, and she felt almost embarrassed as she remembered it. She chose to provide the condensed version and said that her desire to get married was why she could not sign the film with Salman.

Rajshri Productions offered Nadiya the part in the movie, but by the time the opportunity presented itself, she had already chosen the dates for her wedding, which clashed with the days needed to shoot the movie. Bhagyashree replaced her in Salman’s heroine’s character since she could not portray that part.

On The Work Front

With Mohanlal in the 1984 Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu, Nadiya had an astounding debut that will never be forgotten. Throughout her career, she rose to fame in movies dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu and received several honours for the parts she portrayed.

The next time we’ll see Nadiya headline in the Sony Liv-distributed movie “Wonder Woman.” The film also stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya, Sayanora Phillip, Archana Padmini, and Amruta Subhash.