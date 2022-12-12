Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares His Experience Of Working With Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is counted among the veteran actors of Bollywood. You can get an idea of ​​this from the movies that are out of their league. The audience is crazy about his acting. On the other hand, Nawaz Bhai has also created a different place for himself in the hearts of the audience through his brilliant acting. The actor has worked with many veteran actors in his career.

During this, he has also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Now in a recent interview, Nawaz has shared his experience on working with Shahrukh and Salman. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the experience of working with the King of Bollywood said, “The best thing about working with Shah Rukh Khan is that you get to rehearse a lot with him, even if the team thinks that Should reshoot a particular scene, will reshoot it.”

On the other hand, about the experience of working with Salman, Nawazuddin said, “The experience of working with Salman Bhai is different, he is very generous as an actor, he gives you the best dialogues to speak. Like he is in front of the camera.” Saamne aapke saath honge to keh denge, ye le, ye dialogue tu bol le yaar. I enjoyed working with Salman bhai.”

Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film career, he is working in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. Apart from this he is working in Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Rumor and Bone. According to media reports, the actor will appear in the character of a transgender in ‘Haddi’. His look was also revealed a few days back. At the same time, he was last seen working on the big screen in the film Heropanti 2 released this year.