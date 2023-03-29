New Bride Dalljiet Kaur Shares Her Problem After Marriage, Looks Hot In Revealing Photoshoot!

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur got married a few days ago. She also moved to Kenya with her husband Nikhil Patel who is an Uk based Businessman. Currently, photos of the newlyweds with different avatars of actresses are circulating on social networks. Fans are also surprised by the appearance of the newlyweds.

Dalljiet Kaur hot Photoshoot with Husband Nikhil

On March 28, 2023, Dalljiet posted a photo to her Instagram account. She is seen posing with her husband in the photo. Nikhil, her husband, is sitting on a chair, and Dalljiet is posing on the table. Both are dressed in black and are twinning with each other. Dalljiet was dressed in a black thigh-high slit strappy dress with a cut in the front. At the same time, Nikhil looked sharp in a black suit. The couple’s photo has gone viral on the internet. They’ve been dubbed “TV’s hot couple.”

Dalljiet Kaur Shares about Problem After Mariage

Dalljiet Kaur has become more active on social media since her marriage. The actress recently posted a video on her Instagram story about the “problems of the new bride.” She is seen saying in the video that after marriage, she would have to dry her bangle alongside her hair because water does not dry from it. And for that she uses hairdryer to dry hair as well as chooda. She also showed a picture of her son Jayden, who is overjoyed to have moved to Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur first marriage

Dalljiet Kaur’s first marriage was with Shalin Bhanot, which ended in 2015. Luckily, they have a son, Jayden. At the same time, this is the second marriage for Nikhil Patel. He has two daughters from his first marriage.