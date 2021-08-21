A few months back, the marital dispute between TV actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal shocked the entire nation. The two were seen washing their dirty linen in the public. The blame game even led to the Police arrest of Karan Mehra. He was alleged by his estranged wife Nisha of beating her. The two have since then kept themselves a little away from social media and public outings.

But now, Nisha in an exclusive interview has come up with some fresh accusations on the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant. She has said that he is refusing to return her jewelry and is holding back the property papers amid their ongoing divorce dispute. She also revealed that Karan hasn’t called their son, Kavish in these months and didn’t even consider sending him birthday gifts.

In the same interview, Nisha, who has accused her estranged husband, Karan Mehra of domestic abuse, has said that she doesn’t want alimony from him, but wants to lead an independent life with sole custody of their child.