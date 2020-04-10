After Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat incident, several Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Farah Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed anger on the religious gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens speculating if he is referring to the ongoing Tablighi Jamaat row in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. March 31, 2020

Bollywood actor Nawauddin Siddiqui in an exclusive IndiaTV interview said, “When the government has called for a lockdown it means lockdown. It doesn’t matter who you are or which religion you belong to. By not adhering to the lockdown rules set by the government, you are putting not only your life in danger but several other lives too.”

Javed Akhtar too took his twitter handle to express his concern.

Tahir Mehmood Saheb an scholar n the Ex chairman of the minority commision has asked Darul ulum Deoband to give a Fatwa to close all the mosques till corona crisis is there. I totally support his demand If Kaaba n the mosque in Madina canbe closed down why not Indian mosques — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 30, 2020

Yes I support this demand for fatwa not because I need their guidance but because I want know what is their clear cut and unambiguous stand on this issue . No more no less . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 2, 2020

Now Nusrat Jahan, the famous actress of Bengali cinema has given her response in this matter. Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan recently spoke to the media and also criticized those gathered in Markaz. She appealed not to organize such events and people should stay at home.

Nusrat Jahan said, ‘I will say with folded hands that at the time we are going through, we should stop political, religious and caste related things. It would be better to stay quarantined in your home than spreading rumours. We have to be vigilant at this time. No disease strikes religion, high and low, no matter what religion you are, you should understand this dangerous virus.’

With increased CoVID cases across India due to the irresponsible behaviour of Tablighi Jamaat, netizens are questing the silence of many A-listed celebrities over the issue. While some celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Nur Jahan, Farah Khan Ali have expressed their concern and condemned this Orthodox community action during lockdown, several other prominent actors have so far maintained public silence over the issue.

The questions arise here are why these people are silent, why they are not saying anything about it? Most of the influential actors like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan haven’t acknowledged the issue and maintained a proper distance.

Sayani Gupta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kubbra Sait, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Pulkit Samrat, Malayalam actress Parvathy, Tamil actor Siddharth, and Gulshan Devaiah were the celebrities who have voiced their dissent against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens), routinely shared and reposted updates on Twitter.

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? https://t.co/ynYohUOk1g — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 17, 2019

Feel this? Anyone? Or is it a lie again? You’re sitting there watching this … #Bombay wake up. To think she was studying the law. https://t.co/2mpcP3Swzn — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 16, 2019

This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore ?? — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 16, 2019

‘To strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that the nation constantly RISES TO HIGHER LEVELS OF ENDEAVOUR AND ACHIEVEMENT.’ – Article 51 A (j) #ConstitutionofIndia #UnityIsOurReligion #FundamentalDuty https://t.co/Hk44AsnUFz — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 17, 2019

The only “CAB” I support is a personal transportation vehicle, not a vehicle for votes !! #stopvotebankpolitics ( every party does this )

Find other ways to win elections!! How about actually making this a better world to live in . — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) December 17, 2019

How is the #CAA2019 , affecting me?

Those asking,

need to revisit the constitution of India. Need to realise and understand that this country is great, based on the fact that we have embraced secularism like no one else. If we fail that, we fail as a whole.#CAAProtests — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 16, 2019

But this time are they afraid of condemnation of any particular community or they fear any communal outrage if they address wrong as wrong? And if they don’t find it criminal then no doubt they should support it. Why don’t they go and find the people of Jamaat around the states and help them!

Farhan Akhtar had took to Twitter to share an infographic on why people have been protesting against the NRC and CAA. Why doesn’t he share an info graphic on Tablighi Jamaat’s action.

Here, we are seeking them to at least take a stand either with the country or against the country. It is not a matter of a particular community called Tablighi Jamaat but a group of 3000 people who are created nuisance across the nation and risked everyone’s life. So, just for the sake of the humanity show some reaction towards this incidence.

It is critical to comprehend that taking a stand in opposition to anything wrong done by a moderate gathering from a specific strict network doesn’t imply that you are stereotyping them. Yes, minorities in India have constantly confronted segregation and one-sided conduct, yet this doesn’t imply that one ought not stand up against wrongdoings submitted by a gathering of community.

By not denouncing this gross infringement of human security, our preferred Bollywood stars have exhibited their emptiness and lopsided conduct. It likewise reveals insight into the way that there is in no way like progressivism in India. It is additionally a sort of diligence.