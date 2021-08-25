If you are asked this question, which is the southernmost point of India? So the answer for most people would be Kanyakumari. However, this answer is wrong. Let us tell you that the southernmost point of India is Indira Point. It comes under the Nicobar District and Great Nicobar, under the Andaman and Nicobar Islands of India. If seen at the administrative level, Indira Point comes under Laxmi Nagar Panchayat.

Indira Point is the southernmost part of India. From the point of view of India’s strategy, diplomatic and security, this place is of great importance. There is also a lighthouse at this place to show the way to the ships, which was started in the year 1972. It shows the way for ships going towards Malaysia or Malacca Strait via India. This point was named after Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India.

A small village is situated in Campbell Bay at Indira Point. This village is known as Mini Punjab. There is also a Gurudwara at this place. Let me tell you that Campbell Bay located at Indira Point is counted among the most mysterious places in India. According to the 2011 census report, only 4 families live here, whose total number of members is 27.

This place is very important for India from a diplomatic and strategic point of view. Initially, this place was known as Pygmalion Point. At the same time, when Indira Gandhi died in 1984, the name of this place was changed to Indira Point. The literacy rate of this place is 85 percent.

Due to being important from the commercial, diplomatic and strategic point of view, a large number of soldiers are stationed here. A mythological story related to Lord Rama is also prevalent here. The Bay of Bengal looks quite calm from this place. At the same time, very strong waves arise in the Gulf of Mannar. It is believed that when Lord Rama asked for away from the sea to go to Lanka, he refused to show the way to the Lord.

After this, the Lord got angry and took up his bow and arrow. Seeing this, the ocean apologized to Lord Rama for his mistake and showed him the way. Since that time the sea on one side is calm and on the other side, quite huge waves keep rising.