‘No Need To Justify’: Shruti Haasan Reveals She Got Nose Job To Look Prettier!

Many celebrities come under the radar of trolls for undergoing surgeries and setting impractical beauty standards. And one of them, who has always been targeted for it is Shruti Haasan. Unlike other actresses, Haasan never denied going under the knife.

She has publicly accepted several times that she got a nose job and fillers. In a recent interview, the Luck actress said that she underwent surgery to look a certain way, for which she doesn’t have to give clarifications.

Openly admitting why she chose a nose surgery, Shruti said, “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple.”

“I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a facelift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it. I don’t want people to say that Shruti is asking everyone to get fillers. No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing.” she added.

Shruti Haasan, who juggles between the Hindi and South film industries, has been vocal about her personal life in the past also. On multiple occasions, she has talked about her mental health condition, suffering from endometriosis, breaking up with her beau, etc. Professionally, she is coming up next with Salaar opposite Prabhas and Mega 154 with Chiranjeevi.