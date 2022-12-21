‘No Truth’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Team Denies ‘Acting Break’ Rumours Due To Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s team has revealed the truth about her impending Bollywood projects, despite her diagnosis of an autoimmune illness known as myositis.

According to reports, she may be opting out of several projects in the works due to her health. Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, and she made only a few public appearances throughout the film’s release.

Samantha revealed her fight with myositis in November of this year. She will next be seen in her long-awaited film, Shaakuntalam, which ended production a long time ago.

She also has an upcoming film, Kushi, with Vijay Deverakonda, which has been postponed for the time being due to her health. Samantha is also in a Hindi film, which will most likely cause the shoot to be postponed as well.

Mahendra, Samantha’s representative, spoke with Indian Express. “Samantha is currently resting. In January, she will take part in the Kushi post-Sankranthi filming. She will then continue with her Bollywood project. We had set dates for the Hindi film beginning in January. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the filming may be delayed by six months. As a result, she will be able to join in the filming of her Hindi feature only in April or May.

The shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood feature film is scheduled to begin in January, and the dates have been set accordingly.”

The process of making a movie entails a lot of effort, so making someone wait for such a long time is not nice. So, from the beginning, we have made it clear to the producers that if it is not possible to wait, we will go according to the established timelines.

Samantha has not formally withdrawn from any of the accepted projects. So far, there has been no reality in news reports concerning her leaving from prospective projects,” he continued.

On Professional Front: She was most recently seen in Yashoda, which performed well at the box office and thrilled critics. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in the film, unravelling the secrets of the medical profession.

She also part of Citadel India spy series directed by the legendary Raj and DK. Samantha also has Shaakuntalam in her kitty, directed by Gunasekar.