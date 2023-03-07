Not Alia-Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys Most With This Actress; Check Out What Actor Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar recently. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is fiercely talking to the media. Ranbir Kapoor recently talked about his favorite co-star. He reveals the name with who he enjoys most is working with fellow actresses.

After Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, Ranbir recently appeared on the set of the singing reality show Indian Idol-13 to promote his film. This time, the actor not only had fun, but also opens about his favorite co-actress and thats not Alia-Katrina, Deepika or Shraddha kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys most with Which Actress on set?

Appearing on the stage of Indian Idol, Ranbir spent the evening with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. After the introduction, contestant Bidipta Chakraborty asked Ranbir who is his favorite Co-star. To this question, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Because I have to go home, I can’t tell you who my favorite actress is, but which of my co-stars has acted the most I enjoyed with Anushka Sharma. She is also a very good friend of mine which is great, we both have a great time and it is a lot of fun working with her.

Ranbir kapoor- Anushka sharma have great bond

Ranbir and Anushka teamed up in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, which flopped at the box office. Also, both were featured in Karan Johar’s ‘Aey Dil Hai Mushkil’. Both are very popular with fans. When Anushka used to promote the film with Ranbir, she used to reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s strange habit. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s next film ‘Tu Juthi’s Main Makkar’ will be released on March 8th. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan.