Nysa Devgan’s Makeover In These Breathtaking New Photos Has Left Fans In Love; Check Out!

Netizens can’t believe how stunning Nysa Devgan is now after Anita Dongre, a fashion designer, uploaded a shedload of brand-new images of her. Nysa looks gorgeous in the pictures Anita shared of her wearing one of her most recent designs. Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Anita captioned the pictures, “@nysadevgan in the Reyah Lehenga paired with the Jabeen Necklace. Styled by: @radhikamehra #NysaDevgan #AnitaDongre.” The image depicts Nysa posing with a remarkably flawless attitude. In numerous Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, netizens saw her wear this outfit this weekend.

Many positive comments were posted on the post by the celebrity kid’s fans. ‘Omg, she looks like Jasmine, ‘ one wrote. Someone else linked her to Kajol. A comment stated, “Her smile, beautiful like her mom.” Another person wrote, “Exceedingly beautiful!” The comment “I don’t know why but she @nysadevgan looks most beautiful among all-star kids ” was also posted by someone. Twitter user added, “Look at her!!!! she got a glow-up.”

Nysa attended the most incredible Diwali. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and various other famous kids, she joined in the celebration. Aryan Khan posed with Nysa and actor Tripti Dimri in a picture posted online by social media user Orhan Awatramani. A few instances include Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Karan Johar.

Another bonus for fans came from Ajay Devgn, who gave fans a peek at his family’s Diwali celebrations. He posed for pictures with Kajol, Nysa, Yug, sister Neelam, and her kids Aaman and Daanish.