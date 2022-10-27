One Cast Member Supported Matthew Perry The Most During His Difficult Time; Find Out Who It Is?

Matthew Perry’s memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing hit bookshelves on Nov. 1.

During an interview with People, Matthew Perry discussed how his co-stars; Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were supportive of his addiction struggles. Having been cast as Chandler Bing at 24 years old, he claimed to be a man desperate for fame, believing fame would solve all his problems.

While discussing his addiction issues and working on Friends, Matthew Perry admitted he thought he could handle it when he was 34. When Matthew Perry was on Friends, he stated that he was taking 55 Vicodin per day. He had dropped to 128 pounds, saying that he didn’t know how to stop.

The actor stated that he was unable to stop because disease and addiction are progressive and worsen with age. Matthew tried to hide his struggles but the drastic changes in his appearance represented his state of recovery. He now mentions that he was sober throughout season 9.

But mentioned that his co-stars were very understanding and patient with him. He explained that their situation was similar to how penguins behave in the wild. When one of the penguins becomes ill or injured, the others surround and support it until the penguin can walk on its own.

That is exactly what the cast did for him, and he is grateful for them. He stated that he would trade everything to not have the disease. However, he clarified that he was not trying to diminish his experience on Friends. He stated that money was amazing, adding that the creative experience of being on Friends probably saved his life.

Matthew tells Diane Sawyer in a recent interview that Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his problems, telling him that they know that he has been drinking. The actor said that no one can imagine how terrifying that moment was for him. Matthew demonstrates that Jennifer’s help was essential in his recovery. He tells Diane that the actress was the one who reached out the most. The actor added that he is very grateful to her.

Matthew Perry said it was essential for him to do something that would help people when asked why he is sharing his story now. ABC will air the one-hour special interview, which will reveal never-before-seen behind-the-scenes details from Friends, on October 28 at 8 p.m.

Please call the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse.