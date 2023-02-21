Party Style: Kriti Sanon’s Pastel Blue Satin Dress Adds A Stylish Vibe To Date Night Dressing!

Kriti posed and slayed yet another party look in a satin pastel blue ensemble, providing us with endless fashion inspiration.

Kriti Sanon is a total fashionista.Her everyday Instagram posts from her fashion diary demonstrate her commitment to fashion goals like a pro. Kriti’s dress style is admired and beloved by her fans. Here’s a look at her outfit.

Kriti also makes it a point to provide fashion inspiration with her fans on a daily basis with peeks from her fashion photoshoots, each of which manages to make fashion aficionados race to take notes.

During a magnificent dinner thrown by Netflix, Bollywood and South Indian film industry celebrities gathered to honour outstanding filmmaking and the newly created relationship between the celluloid and OTT platforms. Kriti Sanon was among those who walked the red carpet at the Mumbai event.

Every season has its own set of dominant colours, and we may have seen a touch too many subdued tones recently. Because pastels were popular throughout the winter season, Kriti Sanon is adding a splash of pastel blue to the colour pallet, and we aren’t complaining.

Kriti captioned the photos, “Why be a wave when you can be the complete ocean?”

Outfit Details

Kriti was dressed in a pastel blue satin long gown. The dress has a turtleneck and sleeveless designs. The satin bodycon dress embraced Kriti’s figure and highlighted her curves to perfection.

She chose a stunning item from Galvan London to break up with the bright colours. The dress’s flattering shape was effortlessly stylish in bias-cut satin with a halter neckline look.

The adaptable cropped hemline gave the look an incredible edge. Kriti’s ability to balance the appearance had her on target. She nailed feminine chic at its finest with elegant silver studded jewellery and a high bun.

Accessorised the look

The actress wore her hair in a sloppy ponytail with a few strands left open around her face for added oomph. Kriti kept her makeup simple for the day to complement her outfit.

Glam Picks

She went with a minimal makeup look to match her attire for the day. Kriti appeared for multiple images wearing a fashion-forward look that included nude lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, sculpted cheekbones, and a nude eyeliner tint.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, Kriti’s most recent film, Shehzada, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, was released in theatres. She will next be seen in Adipurush, starring with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also The Crew that includes Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Dijlit Dosanj, as well as Ganpath, which stars Tiger Shroff.