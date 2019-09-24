Pooja Banerjee Falling From 10 Feet Above Will Your Heart Skip A Beat

‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actress Pooja Banerjee recently made her blockbuster wild card entry on the dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 9’ along with her sportsman husband Sandeep Sejwal. The couple made a grand wild card entry on the show. As the couple won many hearts with their dancing and chemistry, it did not go as they planned. Unfortunately, Pooja fell on the stage and the mishappening began. She is suffering from multiple injuries and then had to quit the show. Have a look at the video:

Speaking of the injuries, Pooja’s husband, Sandeep revealed about her fracture to Bombay Times. He said, “Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalised for at least a week.”

Now, Pooja is all well and is recovering from her injuries. The actress took her official Instagram handle to announce about her recovery. She wrote, “That’s me 10 days after that nasty fall.. With multiple fractures in my right wrist, an elbow fracture in the left arm, a ligament tear on my left leg and surgery, still smiling… I am on the Road to recovery and shall recover soon as well but all this while in the hospital I kept wondering why me?? Why did I had to go through all of this and am still looking for the answer, probably I’ll get it later in life… But all I have to say right now is that we all artists and entertainers put a lot of effort to entertain our audience it would be really great if our audience can for once be appreciative towards our efforts instead of being extremely harsh. Thank you!,”

We hope she gets well super soon.