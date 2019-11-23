Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dances Like Crazy With Vaani Kapoor On Ghungroo: Watch Video

Share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the Tinsel Town after having a blast in Hollywood. She married Nick Jonas in December last year and has been having the time of her life with her hubby ever since. She was last seen here when she was promoting her movie The Sky Is Pink with actor Farhan Akhtar. Now, she is back in the city and has a LIT Friday night with the celebrities.

Many stars were present to enjoy the party in the B-Town. There were many performances and everyone was grooving to the beats of the best Bollywood songs. During this jam session, PeeCee and Vaani Kapoor decided to have a dance war on the song Ghungroo.

Yesterday, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse with fans from the Friday night party she attended. While the actress shared pictures and videos from the party, in a video shared by Vaani, the actress was spotted shaking a leg with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The WAR actress captioned the video, “ Ain’t nobody like you PC!!,” and tagged the actress in it. As Vaani looked excited and thrilled to groove to the beats of song Ghungroo with PeeCee, the actress mentioned how dancing with PeeCee was ‘all love’.