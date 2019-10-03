Priyanka Chopra On Directing Films: It’s Something That Makes Me Nervous”
And now recently, Bollywood’s Desi Girl was asked about if she had any plans of venturing into film direction anytime soon. Speaking to IANS, the Mary Kom actress said, “It’s something that makes me nervous because it’s a lot of responsibility. But slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I’ll make that (directing films) transition too someday.”
“The Sky Is Pink”, helmed by Shonali Bose, is her second Bollywood movie with a woman director.
“I don’t think gender defines anything. Women and men are capable or as incapable as their merit make’s them. Working with Shonali was my honor. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and her gender doesn’t define that,” said the “Dil Dhadakne Do” actress.
“I don’t think that your estrogen changes the kind of films that you make. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and the kind of stories that she has told and will continue telling, I think will define Indian cinema,” she said about Bose, who has directed critically acclaimed movies ‘Margarita with a Straw’ and ‘Amu’.
The Sky Is Pink will see Priyanka romancing Farhan Akhtar and the film also features Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after a long hiatus with her last Hindi outing being ‘Jai Gangaajal’ where she was seen as a fierce lady cop.
The film, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with SK Global and Purple Pebble Pictures, is scheduled to release on October 11.