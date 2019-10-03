Priyanka Chopra On Directing Films: It’s Something That Makes Me Nervous”

Share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a leading actress, a singer and also a successful producer. But directing a film is something that makes her nervous.

The former beauty queen made her Bollywood debut with “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy” in 2003 and gave remarkable performances in movies like “Aitraaz”, “Fashion”, “7 Khoon Maaf”, “Barfi!” and “Mary Kom”. As a producer, she has backed movies such as “Ventilator”, “Pahuna: The Little Visitors” and her latest offering -“The Sky Is Pink”.

And now recently, Bollywood’s Desi Girl was asked about if she had any plans of venturing into film direction anytime soon. Speaking to IANS, the Mary Kom actress said, “It’s something that makes me nervous because it’s a lot of responsibility. But slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I’ll make that (directing films) transition too someday.”

“I don’t think that your estrogen changes the kind of films that you make. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and the kind of stories that she has told and will continue telling, I think will define Indian cinema,” she said about Bose, who has directed critically acclaimed movies ‘Margarita with a Straw’ and ‘Amu’.

The Sky Is Pink will see Priyanka romancing Farhan Akhtar and the film also features Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood after a long hiatus with her last Hindi outing being 'Jai Gangaajal' where she was seen as a fierce lady cop. On the work front, Priyanka is looking forward to the release of "The Sky Is Pink", which also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The film, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with SK Global and Purple Pebble Pictures, is scheduled to release on October 11.