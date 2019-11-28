Rakhi Sawant Celebrates Her 41st Birthday, Husband Ritesh Missing From The Party

Rakhi Sawant and controversies always go hand in hand. It seems that she just knows how to get into the news with each and every action of hers. She has been in the news for a long time after her wedding as her fans are still unsure whether she is actually married or doing all of this just for the limelight. And here’s another incident that would raise more questions on the certainty of her marriage.

Rakhi Sawant had turned 41 today and she has posted some beauty pics from her birthday celebrations. While the actress was seen happily enjoying her day, once again Rakhi’s husband Ritesh was missing from all her videos and pictures. Isn’t it obvious that her hubby should’ve been there on her first birthday post her wedding. However, he was nowhere to be seen in the video. Even though the actress has many times mentioned that she is married to a businessman from the UK, he still remains to be a mystery for all.

Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her name was Neeru Bheda back then. “I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then. When I used to go to an audition, the director-producer used to ask me to show my talent.” With this, she further said, I did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to take go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow,” she said, according to a report in Koimoi.

