Rakhi Sawant Complains About Jio Network Issues To Mukesh Ambani: Funny Video Inside

Rakhi Sawant has been actively sharing some really hilarious videos on her Instagram page post her wedding. Be it her melodrama or her house videos, she has been bombarding the feeds of her followers. Recently, she diverted from talking just about her wedding and related things to talking something other than her wedding.

A few days back Rakhi gives us a glimpse of her house in the UK and got badly trolled by the netizens. But she didn’t stop here, recently she took to Instagram and shared a video where she could be seen dubbing a TikTok video which says, “Ambani 50-60 rs jyada lele par network toh sahi se dede” (Take 50-60 rs extra, but at least provide a good network). What’s funnier is Rakhi’s frustrated expressions in the video which are totally cracking us up! Watch the video:

Earlier, during Karwa Chauth, Rakhi had posted several but she still hadn’t revealed the face of her husband, neither did she upload any picture with him. Only time will tell whether Rakhi is really married as she claims or it is just another publicity stunt! However, Ritiesh also gave an exclusive interview to a news portal saying that he is real and will soon reveal his identity to all Rakhi fans.