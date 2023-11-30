Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Would’ve Been ‘Floored’ If They Had Mountain Wedding; ‘It’s Very Romantic’

Ranbir Kapoor recently said that if he ever had the chance to do the mountain wedding with his wife Alia Bhatt, she would have thoroughly enjoyed it. he called it to a very romantic affair that any couple would love to experience and cherish for lifetime. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is all set to hit silver screen tomorrow, in which he seems to portray a commanding lover in the film. Alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he takes on the role of Arjun Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt would’ve been ‘floored’ if they had mountain wedding

In the song Hua Main, his character is seen flying a plane, and while mid-air, he entrusts the controls to his on-screen girlfriend played by Rashmika. During a recent interview, Ranbir expressed that if he ever had the chance to do the same with his wife Alia Bhatt, she would have thoroughly enjoyed it.

Ranbir went on to share that if he had the chance to experience such a romantic gesture with his wife, Alia Bhatt, she would have been genuinely delighted. “If I had ever gotten the opportunity to do that with my partner, I think she would be really floored and charmed to fly somewhere, get married there, and come back. So, it’s very romantic,” he expressed.

In a conversation with Gulf News, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga aimed to depict the intensity of love in the song Hua Main. In the scene, he hands over his life to her care while he briefly steps away for a shower, highlights their deep connection. The characters in the film Animal are on their way to the mountains to get married, and Ranbir finds the entire scenario very romantic.

The eagerly awaited film Animal, featuring Ranbir and directed by Sandeep. The star-studded cast adds to the excitement, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying Ranbir’s life partner.