Ranbir Kapoor Will Go On Paternity Leave, Will Not Sign A New Film Till He Becomes Father!!

The cute couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be parents. But they both have been busy with the film Brahmastra and their other projects for a long time. Even during pregnancy, Alia Bhatt attended most of the promotional events of the film and even shot for some of the scenes in her Hollywood film. For now, information has come out that actor Ranbir Kapoor will not sign any upcoming film.

According to the information, actor Ranbir Kapoor has decided that now he will spend time with his child’s future mother i.e. wife Alia Bhatt and will not sign any new film till he becomes a father. According to a close aide of the actor, Ranbir wants to go on paternity leave.

It has also come to light that Ranbir Kapoor has suggested to Alia Bhatt that she should go back to her work after becoming a mother and he will take care of the child. Actually, Alia Bhatt has many upcoming projects in her hands whose work is still incomplete. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and will also start work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’.

The film ‘Animal’ is in the hands of actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to the information, its shooting is going on and the actor wants to complete the work as soon as possible. After this, he will sign a film only after becoming a father.