Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Get Married In Traditional Meitei Ceremony In Imphal; Pics Inside!

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his beloved Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot in Imphal. In the latest video that is going viral online the couple is seen performing traditional wedding rituals. It was just a few days back that the couple had made the official announcement on their social media about the wedding which shall take place on November 29. Their wedding day is finally here and the couple is all ready to get married and paint the town red with love.

Wedding rituals performed by the couple in the traditional Manipuri style

Today, on November 29, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the nuptial knot in Imphal, Manipur. The couple has decided to keep their special day to be an intimate one. Sharing with their close friend and family. Furthermore, the wedding is touted to be taking place following Manipuri wedding rituals.

The couple in Manipur for their wedding ritiuals.

According to the latest video, the groom, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are seen performing their wedding rituals. In the video, both the couple are dressed in the traditional Manipuri attire for their nuptials. Lin Laishram wore Potloi or Polloi which is wore by the Meitei bride for their nuptials. Potloi or Polloi is basically a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and hard bamboo. It is further adorned with satin cloth and embellished with mirror and glitter.

Over the years the actor Randeep Hooda has made a good place in Bollywood with his stellar performances in various movies such as Sarbjit, Love Aaj Kal, Sultan, and many more.

Pre-Wedding rituals by the Couple

On the work front, the actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he will be playing the role of the freedom fighter. Reportedly he is also directing a movie.