Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot in November 2018 after a courtship of six years. Now that everyone is in quarantine and locked inside houses, there are so many of us who are getting bored and trying everything to keep the fun alive. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also stuck inside their homes and while Ranveer Singh is busy with relaxing Deepika seems to find something or the other in her list of chores.

Now, Ayushmann Khurrana went live with Bollywood’s powerhouse, Ranveer Singh on Instagram however it didn’t go as per the plans. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on-screen actor went live on his Instagram handle and chose to bring Ranveer to the online meeting. Be that as it may, the entertainer had recently woken up from his little rest and looked lethargic with his long hair going ahead his face.

Be that as it may, after some trade of words, the two began talking uproariously with one another and precisely right now, we heard the loud voice of his significant other, Deepika Padukone. The on-screen character yelled at her hubby, Ranveer Singh from behind the camera and her message was uncovered by Ranveer, who stated, “alright bye-bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, keh rahi hai primary zoom call kar rahi hu, chilla tangle.” Hearing this, Ayushmann answered saying, “I love you and I miss you” and Ranveer answered “I love you Ayush’ and went disconnected. After which, Ayushmann additionally finished his live-talk illuminating his supporters “And he has left on account of bhabhi daant rahi hain use.” Take a look:

Ranveer revealed that once his father asked him why do you spend so much money on flowers. The actor said, “I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period.”

During the same conversation, Ranveer also thanked Deepika for contributing so much in his life. “She is much more evolved. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and have been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can’t say it’s healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that’s the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to one,” he added.