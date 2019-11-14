Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Look Picture Perfect With Their Families At Tirupati On Their 1st Wedding Anniversay; View Pictures

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are winning the hearts of millions. Ever since the two got married they continue to give us some cute PDA. The couple tied the knot in Italy, last year on November 14. Talking about their professional life Both actors are very talented. They have given some stellar performances together in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani.

Speaking of the couple’s love life, they have now completed one year of their marriage. On this occasion, the couple has decided to travel to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty along with their respective families. They also headed to the golden temple in Amritsar.

Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Ranveer along with the caption, she wrote, “Preparation for his first wedding [email protected]” In the picture, one can see him with a face pack as it’s their first anniversary and he is excited to celebrate with his wifey.

Right after their visit to the temple, The actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from the temple alongside hubby she wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. Thank You all for your prayers and good [email protected] Yesterday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were caught by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as they were headed off to Tirupati. Deepveer were sporting in their casual outfits.

In the pictures, Deepika Padukone looked dreamy like a perfect newly bride. She dons in gold silk traditional saree ensemble. On the other hand, Ranveer dons ethnic Kurta. The couple makes every head turn as they were dropping some major couple goals. As the famous Bollywood couple was seen posing for the family photo pictures from the event have doing rounds on the internet. We can’t stop gushing over this couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to gear up for his upcoming project 83, co-starred Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release next year.

We wish this amazing Bollywood couple a happy wedding anniversary!