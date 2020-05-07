Loading...

Rashami Desai is known for her amazing acting skills and as a talented actor. But we also realize, she has a pretty bad luck when it comes to love life. She was married to Nandish Sandhu but that didn’t end well. She had some flings in the middle and was even linked with Sidharth Shukla. However, later she dated Arrhan Khan who turned out to be a total fraud who hid his marriage and child from her.

Dil se Dil Tak actress, Rashami made her debut on TikTok on May 6 and as soon as she joined it she got more than 80k followers on it. Rashami’s first TikTok video was with her niece where we see the two lip-synching on a funny dialogue has already reached more than 4 million views in less than 24 hours and made it a big hit.

Speaking of about her plans of debuting on TikTok with SpotboyE, Rashami stated, “I don’t know when, but I may debut on TikTok someday. The world over there is really different and I need to learn more about it before I make an account. Although, a lot of people have also been asking me to do that. India Tiktok pe bhi kaafi mails and DMs aa rahe hain, so I had to check on it. I will definitely come on TikTok as people love watching those kinds of videos”.

During an interaction with a leading daily, she revealed that she is still in touch with Sidharth Shukla on and off basis and also said that she is having a peak into his quarantine period. She was quoted saying by E Times TV during their chat session , “I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos; yes I am in touch with him.” Rashami was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan which took the ugly turn when Salman Khan himself revealed some ugly truth about his wife and kids.