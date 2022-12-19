Renuka Shahane Says She Doesn’t Understand Audition Process, Reveals Getting Rejected Often!

Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane is one of the most versatile artists in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Masoom, etc. Currently, Shahane is winning accolades for her performance in a comic role in the recently released film Govinda Naam Mera. Now, in the latest interview, the actress has opened up on the audition process that happens nowadays. She also disclosed getting rejected due to the same.

According to Renuka, instead of a director, assistants of casting directors do the job of explaining the characters these days. And because of it, an actress like her often fails to crack auditions. However, she also mentioned that she does neither take the rejections too seriously nor thinks that she is a bad actress.

“As an actor, rejection does not mean you are a bad actor, you are just not fit for that role. That’s it. I am also a director and I find different actors. I know that it is not about the acting, but just that the actor may not be close to the character,” added Renuka.

Let us tell you that Renuka Shahane began her acting career with Tamacha in 1988. She ventured into direction with the Marathi film Rita in 2009. Tribhanga which was released on a digital platform in 2021 was also helmed by Renuka. The movie starred Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi.

Her recent outing Govinda Naam Mera has Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Renuka plays Kaushal’s wheelchair-bound mother in this directorial by Shashank Khaitan.