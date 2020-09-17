After hearing a few angles and various adaptations of the case that all the observers, suspects or individuals in association with Sushant Singh Rajput are stating in their statements, the demise case presently appears as though a jigsaw puzzle where three government organizations, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are as of now finding the pieces to fathom the case. In the midst of this, the most recent reports in Republic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s companion and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani uncovered to CBI that his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty left SSR’s home with his PC and hard drives that had his records subtleties. Apparently, the Jalebi entertainer left SSR’s Bandra apartment on June 8, a couple of days before Sushant’s shocking death.

According to the reports in Republic, Siddharth uncovered to CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was stressed in light of the fact that Rhea Chakraborty had left with his electronic gadgets and he got on edge as she knew his passwords and had total admittance to every one of his records. Pithani has been under the radar since day 1 as supposedly, he was additionally present at Sushant’s home on June 14 where he was discovered dead. From that point forward, he was being examined by Mumbai Police, Bihar police and has additionally been gathered a few times by the CBI for cross examination. He was additionally taken to the late entertainer’s home for amusement of the wrongdoing scene.

Aside from this disclosure, Pithani additionally revealed that Sushant was terrified in the wake of thinking about his previous manager Disha Salian’s demise. A source uncovered to Republic, Pithani told the CBI, “After hearing Disha Salian’s death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, ‘I will be killed’.’ Pithani also went on to claim that ‘Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced.”