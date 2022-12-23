Sai Pallavi Is Going To Replace Rashmika Mandanna in This Film; Read On To Know

Millions of viewers are eagerly waiting for the next part of the South Indian film “Pushpa,” directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, a new update has come regarding the actress of the film, and it is said that another actress will replace Rashmika Mandanna.

It is being said that the makers have approached actress Sai Pallavi for “Pushpa: The Rule,” and the actress has been making headlines ever since the news of her joining the “Pushpa” franchise started doing the rounds. Reports have been doing the rounds since September that the makers have approached Sai Pallavi to join the Pushpa franchise. It is heard that this superhit actress will be introduced as a new character in “Pushpa: The Rule.”

Will Sai Pallavi replace Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna has grabbed headlines in the country and across the world for playing Allu Arjun’s love interest, Srivalli, in “Pushpa.” From the dance steps of the actress to her dialogues have also become very famous. Her expression in the film has also created a buzz, and her outfit in the song has also been copied a lot by the girls. Now, there are reports about Sai Pallavi joining the film as well. If the latest reports are to be believed, then Sai Pallavi will not replace Rashmika Mandanna but rather be introduced as a new character. However, the official statement of the makers and star cast on this has not yet come.

Sai Pallavi can play this role

As per information, Sai Pallavi might be seen playing actor Allu Arjun’s on-screen sister in “Pushpa: The Rule,” but she is yet to give her nod to the offer. It is being said that her character will be seen opting for a de-glam role. But if she now gives her approval to playing the lead actor’s sister, then Sukumar is ready to have her on the team. Reportedly, the director has created a strong and memorable tribal girl character for the film. The entire crew associated with the film feels that only Sai Pallavi can do justice to this part of the film. Sukumar believes that Sai Pallavi will deliver an impressive performance in this role.

This actress is on the list as a backup

The information further states that fans of the film will see Sai Pallavi and Allu Arjun sharing screen space for almost 20 minutes. However, the makers are still waiting for Sai Pallavi’s approval. It is also heard that, if Sai Pallavi declines the offer, they already have Aishwarya Rajesh on the list as an alternative for the same role.