Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Accused Drops Bail Plea, Challenges Arrest Legality Over Procedural Lapse

Mohammad Shariful Islam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, has withdrawn his bail plea in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. The plea, filed last month before the sessions court, was withdrawn on Friday.

On the same day, Islam filed a fresh application before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Bandra, seeking to declare his arrest illegal. Represented by advocate Ajay Gawli, the accused claimed that police failed to follow legal procedures during his arrest. The plea alleges a violation of Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandates that a person must be informed of the grounds of arrest and their right to bail.

According to the application, Islam was not given full details of the charges in writing at the time of his arrest, and there is no official record indicating that these legal requirements were fulfilled. The court has directed the police to file a reply and adjourned the matter to May 13.

The case stems from a violent incident that took place on January 16 this year, when actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder inside his apartment on the 12th floor of a residential building in Bandra, a high-end suburb of Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery. He was discharged from the hospital after five days.

Islam was arrested soon after the attack and has been in custody since. His latest application focuses on procedural lapses during the arrest rather than seeking release on bail. His legal team argues that any failure to follow mandatory procedures under BNSS makes the arrest unlawful, and therefore, he should be released.

The case has drawn significant media attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim. The outcome of the latest legal move could have implications for how the case proceeds and whether the arrest will hold up under judicial scrutiny.