Wife of Bollywood’s Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput has posted a beautiful pic of herself on her personal Insta handle. In the pic, she can be seen putting on a black dress and her tresses look glossy that completes her look. The star wife also asked her fans to share the Spanish term for ‘look’. She can be seen looking away from the camera while giving pose at a get-together.

Sharing the photograph on Instagram, Mira wrote, ‘Cómo se dice ‘look’ en español ?’ Mira looks hot in n*de makeup look with her hair in soft curls. A guitar can also be witnessed hanging on a wall in the background. The image got over 80000 ‘likes’ in just a few minutes. An admirer called her, ‘Beautiful girl’ while another wrote, ‘you look like an angel.’ One more said, ‘Hello Gorgeousness Mira.’

Shahid was shooting for the sports film Jersey which has now halted due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. He will be seen as a cricketer in the film which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur. The actor, who has shared screen space with the senior actor in 2011 film Mausam, said, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.”

Meanwhile, Shahid held an Ask Me Anything session for his fans on Twitter late Tuesday. On being asked by a fan “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me? (Are you cooking, washing dishes or clothes during lockdown?)”, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (My department is doing the dishes. And yours?).”

On Mothers’ day, Mira Rajput shared a genuine post for her mother and her MIL. She took to her Instagram account to share some delightful pics of her mom, Bela Rajput and her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem to wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.