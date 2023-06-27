Shaka Laka Boom Boom’s ‘Jhumroo’ Become Father, Shares Adorable Pics Of His Baby Boy!

Jhumroo Of Shaka laka boom boom aka Aditya Kapadia and his actress wife Tanvi Takkar had a baby boy on June 19, 2023, and the new parents are ecstatic. The couple married on February 16, 2021 in a small wedding ceremony attended by relatives and close friends.

We’ve all seen the Shaka laka boom boom’s ‘jhumroo’ and his magical pencil since we were kids. Now,He has matured and has become a father. He and his wife shared a gorgeous photo of their newborn baby boy from the hospital on Instagram, obscuring the baby’s face. Several celebrities and fans congratulated the pair.Take a look at the Picture below.

Tanvi Thakkar Is feeling ecstatic becoming a mother

Actress Tanvi Thakkar said to the Times of India ,”It’s surreal. I used to believe that when people talked about how their lives had changed since having a child, they just said that. But now I can see for what it is. I was in a lot of pain and weariness in the final days of labour, and even afterwards, but holding my daughter was a wonderful experience. We were expecting a normal delivery, but my blood pressure skyrocketed, necessitating a C-section.”

It is, indeed, magical,” Aditya observed. We consider ourselves lucky. It’s like taking an exam and having to work hard for months before the results are announced.”

Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia work front

Tanvi Thakkar was most recently seen in the star plus show Gum hai kisi ke pyar me. She has also acted in television shows such as Yeh Ishq Haaye as Priyanka, Miley Jab Hum Tum as Ishika, Sarvgun Sampanna as Deepti, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as Maya, and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Gum hai kisi ke pyar me.

Aditya Kapadia started off as a kid performer.Aditya Kapadia has appeared in a number of popular television shows, including Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum.