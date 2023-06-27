“Tantrums Of Leader’s To-Be Wife…”, Parineeti Chopra Trolled For Not Posing To Paparazzi!

Parineeti Chopra, a Bollywood actress, has been in the spotlight since her engagement to AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. After the engagement, anytime Parineeti is seen, she always poses for the cameras. But something different happened this time. Parineeti Chopra was seen leaving an event in Mumbai and declined to pose for photographers. As a result, she is being trolled on social media.

Parineeti chopra angrily react to paparazzi

Parineeti recently spotted in Mumbai for an event. Parineeti became enraged when she saw paparazzi on her way back. She declined to give the picture. She asked the photographers to stop and stood up. During this time, Parineeti’s staff was observed ordering the paparazzi not to photograph her. Users are complaining about Parineeti’s behaviour.

People trolling Parineeti for not posing To paparazzi

Parineeti’s angry video has gone viral. Many individuals have commented on this. “Why is she showing this much attitude?” one user said. While the other was writing – the leader’s wife is going to happen – the tantrums became more frequent. Look, she hasn’t even married yet, and the tantrums have begun. “She isn’t even a big celebrity, but look how she’s showing attitude,” one user wrote.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Parineeti Chopra’s Work front

In terms of work, Parineeti will soon be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill’s biopic. Jaswant will play the role of Akshay Kumar in this film. Although the title of the film has not yet been revealed. Aside from that, she will appear in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila. This is a film based on the life of a Punjabi singer.