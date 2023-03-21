‘She Wanted Me To…’: When Akshay Kumar Recalled Getting Dumped By A Girl!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, better known as ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has a special place in hearts of millions. The actor who owns an excellent comic timing on screen always have funny stories to share in real life too. Once Akshay appeared on the popular programme ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Ritesh Deshmukh. During his visit to the show, he narrated an anecdote related to his personal life which left everyone in splits.

Akshay revealed that a girl rejected him during his school days for a silly reason

When in conversation, Kapil asked Akshay, “Akshay paji aapko kya keh kar kar tha rejected kiya tha ladki ne?”. In response to this, Akshay said, “I was going on a date for the first time. She rejected me because I approached her about three to four times. The problem was that I was very shy. I never put my hand on her shoulder, never hold her hand. She wanted me to hold her hand or kiss her. I didn’t do anything like that and she broke up”.

Hearing these words of Akshay, all the people present on stage and in audience started laughing out loudly.

Akshay Kumar’s life

Talking about Akshay’s personal life, he is married to Bollywood actress-turned author Twinkle Khanna. The couple has two children named Aarav and Nitara.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the film ‘Selfie’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharuch and Diana Penty. The movie proved to be a flop at the box office. Akshay Kumar will soon come up with ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.