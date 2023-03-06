‘She Would have Fought…’, Sheezan Khan Talks About Former Girlfriend Tunisha Sharma After Getting Out Of Jail!

The sudden demise of the young and talented actress, Tunisha Sharma caused a stir on social media. Tunisha who committed suicide just ten days before her 21st birthday last year left many open-ended questions for the people she left behind. A day after her death, Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against Tunisha’s co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan accusing him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. Sheezan stayed in Thane central jail for 70 days and finally on March 5, he was granted bail.

Sheezan Khan misses Tunisha Sharma

Now, after coming out of custody, Sheezan got into a chat with a leading daily. He has said that he misses Tunisha a lot and if she was alive, she would have fought for him. Sheezan stated, “I miss her and if she was here with us, she would have fought for me.”

Furthermore, Sheezan talked about what he realised from his two-month-long stay in prison. He said that he has learned the true meaning of freedom after living in jail. He can feel what freedom actually is. Sheezan quoted, “I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them. Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother.”

Sheezan Khan’s bail

The court granted bail to Sheezan on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, and one or two sureties of the same amount. He was set free on the grounds that there was “no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed”.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan began seeing each other while shooting for their show Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul. They reportedly broke up two months before her death.