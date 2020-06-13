Punjab Ki Katrina Shehnaaz Gill is a mainstream face in Punjab. Be that as it may, after her spell in ‘Bigg Boss 13′, she has gotten very well known in the TV and Bollywood industry. She is likewise a TikTok sensation and her recordings on the video-sharing application become a web sensation inside no time. She has a large number of adherents on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Shehnaaz Gill who used to charge Rs 5 lakh as her fundamental cost, is as of now charging Rs 8 lakh for each Insta post. Thus, for large brands, she is charging Rs 10 lakh. Her pay is higher than Asim Riaz. In this way, stages like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok have become a rewarding spot for Shehnaaz to bring in cash.

Shehnaaz was highly cherished in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Her science with Sidharth Shukla was the hotly debated issue among her fans. Enthusiasts of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have even authored their names as ‘SidNaaz’. Both got loads of affection and votes and they are called as perhaps the cutest couple of the period.

Shehnaaz had as of late included in a tune with Jassie Gill. The melody is named ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’. The sentimental tune has been formed by Avvy Sra and written by Nirmaan. Jassie Gill has loaned his voice in the melody. Jassie and Shehnaaz have vowed to meet up and discharge a video of the tune after the lockdown.