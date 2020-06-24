While it has been quite a while since Bigg Boss 13 got over, however, the fever doesn’t appear to subside at any point in the near future. Among others, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most discussed members of the show; well, far and away superior when it’s about them together.

Now, Shehnaaz was going live chat with Bollywood Hungama, and during that, she was asked what qualities she would like to have in her Mr Right, and her reply put smile on everyone’s face, she said he wants someone just like Sidharth Shukla in her life. When asked about her relationship with Sidharth discussed on social media upsets her, she replied, “What problem? There is no problem. They want to know, they have excitement to know who Sana is with. But it is their choice, I don’t feel bad. I am very strong. I don’t waste my time on these things, because I am very strong. They can do and say whatever they want, I am aware of what I am doing.”

During the same life session, a fan asked Shehnaaz about her bond with Sidharth Shukla post-Bigg Boss and if she misses him, she replied, “Our bond is the same way as it was during Bigg Boss. I wish that it remains the same. Why would I miss him? I call him whenever I miss him. We have met once or twice and once the lockdown is lifted we will meet again.”

After the show was over, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen in a music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’ and fans loved their chemistry. Speaking of her relationship with Sidharth she said, “I was never fake towards him during Bigg Boss. My relationship with him was honest. When I used to get hurt, or any other matter of mine would eventually reach to him. He was my everything in Bigg Boss.”

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, to which the actress had responded, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye?”