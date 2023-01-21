Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Childhood Memory Of Sex Education On Her Chat Show   

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fandom love. She is climbing the stairs of success with her music videos and film appearance. The ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ also hosts her chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, in which she interacts with famous B-town celebs. Recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the chat show to promote her film ‘Chhatriwali’. During their conversation, Shehnaaz shared a memory about sex education in her childhood.

While talking to Rakul Preet, Shehnaaz Gill recalled how she once asked her mother how she was born. Replying to Shehnaaz’s question, her mother said,”I stood on the terrace as I prayed and Babaji dropped you from the sky and I caught you”. Since then Shehnaaz also tried the same but was hesitant to ask for the wish as it would be bad for her reputation.

The fans of the ‘Honsla Rakh’ are pouring full love on her cute childhood memory video. The ‘Moonrise’ actress has also uploaded the clip of the same on her Instagram handle. She has also put an interesting caption,”Dekha Meri biology?”.

Apart from this, Rakul Preet Singh and the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ actress also talked about women’s health and birth control.The full episode of the chat show with Rakul Preet Singh has also been uploaded on the youtube channel of the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress.

Previously, Shehnaaz Gill had welcomed guests like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Rao and Aayushman Khurana on ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. Also, Rakul Preet Singh is the first female star to appear on her chat show.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s new song with Guru Randhawa, “Moon Rise” has been released. The song had already crossed 27 million views in days. Fans love the chemistry of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa both personally and professionally. The duo often shares their BTS moments for their fans. Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan” in 2023.