Shehnaaz Gill Stuns In Velvet, Wears Classic Green Kurta Combo At Sam Bahadur Premiere!

In the fashion area, guess who’s back and killing it? It’s the queen of hearts, Shehnaaz Gill! The red carpet walk for Vicky Kaushal’s movie Sam Bahadur brought a lot of attention to this Indian star. A beautiful silk kurta set in a beautiful shade of green made Shehnaaz Gill look beautiful.

This time, the Thank You For Coming actress proved once again that her impeccable taste in clothing makes her a formidable fashion force. She showcased her innate sense of style and her love for all things desi with her traditional outfit choice.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Kurta set Gave Off A Green Magic Vibe

A while ago, Shehnaaz Gill wore a rich silk velvet mehendi green kurta outfit. The slightly loose fit of Shehnaaz’s kurta gave her whole outfit a casual charm. With its deep V-neck and bell sleeves, the kurta exuded style and grace.

The elaborate gold thread embroidery and square-shaped stone ornaments on the collar and sleeves made the kurta a piece of art. Tiny golden sequins provided elegance. Shehnaaz’s straight trousers and kurta with floral embroidery on the sleeves and border.

This beautiful piece was made by the famous artist Sureena Chowdhri. This outfit is well worth the Rs. 38,000 price tag for anyone who wants to make a bold fashion statement.

Hair, Cosmetics, and Accessories of Shehnaaz Gill

This time, the Honsla Rakh actor wore a new, versatile outfit that went well with her pretty kurta set. She wore long jhumkas on her ears, which made her outfit look more elegant. The beautiful design and traditional style of these jhumkas went well with the rich silk velvet fabric of her outfit. Shehnaaz didn’t stop there, though. She finished off the look with simple gold-tone ankle strap shoes that sparkled.

On a scale of 1 to 10, rate Shehnaaz Gill’s appearance. Let us know in the comments whether you think velvet kurta sets are here to stay.