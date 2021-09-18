Siddharth Shukla was very close to his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha. The duo met on Big Boss 13. On Friday, Shehbaz took to Twitter to show that he got the late actor’s face tattooed on his arm, just above his sister’s name.

Siddharth Shukla’s family is still grieving his loss. The actor passed away on the morning of September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend is devastated. The Punjabi actress was hardly able to handle herself during the last rites of the actor. Siddharth was very close to Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha as well. Now, Shehbaz has gone ahead and got a tattoo done of Siddharth Shukla. It reads, “Our memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will be always alive in our memories.”

The bond began in the Big Boss 13 house where Shehbaz Badesha came as a connection. His personality was loved by the viewers. On ths show, he formed a beautiful relationship with Siddharth Shukla. Fans also gave them a moniker #SidBaaz. He had flown down to Mumbai after the death of the actor. In the past few days, he has been putting up posts remembering Siddharth Shukla. SidNaaz has showered love on Shehbaz Badesha after seeing the tattoo.

After Siddharth Shukla’s death, Shehbaz had shared a heartbreaking post and promised him that he will become like him and follow his path to be a good human.

Calling Siddharth Shukla ‘mera sher,’ Shehbaz said that he will make it his dream to become like him. He wrote, “U are always with us and you will be always…. will try to become like you. It is a dream now… and this dream will come true soon….I will not say RIP because you are not Love you.” Shehbaz also changed his profile picture with that of Siddharth’s.