Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, who gained massive popularity with her spell in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is once again hitting the headlines for all an inappropriate reasons. Talking about the report in Telly Chakkar is anything to be accepted, the actor cum singer’s director as of late requested cash from an award ceremony coordinator for Shehnaaz Gill to go live for the show, as she has been selected in two categories. In several screen captures shared by the online news portal, we could see the alleged discussion between Sana’s supervisor and the coordinator.

The discussion begins with the coordinator of The International Iconic Award saying, , “All celebs those who are nominated are coming live. It’s her (Shehnaaz Gill) nomination and she has been nominated for two categories.” To which, the manager replies, “Brother I don’t want to compare Shehnaaz with other artists.” The organiser further said, “Did Mahira or Paras or Madhurima charge, I am not comparing it’s way to demanding also.” The reply from her manager’s end read, “Brother won’t be possible, I am really sorry!”

Another discussion could be read as, “I needed Shehnaaz to go live as I addressed you before too.” To which, he stated, “I previously answered your brother, live is beyond the realm of imagination. We will charge for the equivalent.” Upon being requested what, the manager answered, “To coming live on International Icon Awards handle.”

Passing by the screen capture, apparently the coordinator had a go at everything in his/her ability to persuade Gill’s director, however futile.