Shocking! Shivangi Joshi Is In A Relationship With ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ Co-star Randeep Rai

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ fame Shivangi Joshi has been missing from the television screen for the past few months. However, there is good as well as shocking news for the actress’ fans which is making headlines in the media.The Balika Vadhu 2 star has reportedly found a new relationship in her life. The actor is dating none other than ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ fame Randeep Rai.

Randeep Rai is best known for playing Sameer Maheshwari in Sony TV’s ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’. He was also Shivangi Joshi’s co-star in Balika Vadhu 2. According to the sources, Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi have been dating for the past 3 months. The duo had met on the set of ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ where they were the lead pair.

However, Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai didn’t fall for each while shooting for Balika Vadhu 2, but after the show went off air due to poor TRP.

A source close to the rumored couple revealed that both Shivangi and Randeep were cordial when Balika Vadhu 2 was on air. However, when the show ended after 7 months, the duo started dating and their relationship is becoming stronger each passing day. The source also added that Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi are often found in the campus of each other’s buildings. They also often go to the gym together.

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have not yet confirmed their dating news. However, Randeep Rai has called their dating rumors baseless and named their relationship of best friends. The duo’s dating news had also circulated in the media during Balika Vadhu’s shooting but there was no confirmation.

FYK, Shivangi Joshi was earlier rumored to be dating ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ co-star Mohsin Khan. However, the duo never confirmed their relationship. Later, it was found that they had broken up. Well, let’s see whether Shivangi Joshi’s new relationship with Randeep Rai can reach the marriage or not.