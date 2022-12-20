Shriya Saran Reveals Why She Didn’t Announce Pregnancy: ‘I Wanted To Be Fat, Not Worry About What People…’

Shriya Saran has mentioned why she didn’t announce her pregnancy. One of the reasons, Shriya said was, she ‘wanted to be fat and not worry about what people write about her’.

Actor Shriya Saran has unfolded about her being pregnant and why she chose now not to announce it. In a new interview, Shriya stated one of the motives changed into that she desired to ‘be fat and no longer worry about what people write about me’. She also discovered she was scared that if she spoke about her pregnancy people will take ‘that plenty longer time to return again and deliver me work’.

Shriya tied the knot along with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence on March 19, 2018. In October, Shriya introduced that she and Andrei are now dad and mom to a daughter named Radha, born on January 10, 2021.

Talking with Pinkvilla, Shriya said, “There is a lot of fear. I sense one of the major motives why I did no longer talk about my being pregnant turned into of path that I wanted to make it as my personal time and spend time with myself and feature the ones six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just focus on my baby. So one robust reason was that.”

She also brought up, “but the different purpose changed into that I was scared that if I communicate about my pregnancy people will take that a whole lot longer time to come back back and deliver me work. It’s a visible medium and those count on you to look in a positive manner and so after I came lower back and spoke about my pregnancy, I used to be already operating. So I had already signed 3 films. Radha was nine months antique and I had already shed all my being pregnant weight. there may be that pressure.”

Shriya becomes finally visible in the suspense mystery film Drishyam 2. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant. Helmed via Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 was released on November 18. The film has already entered the ₹200 crore club. The Hindi version, headlined with the aid of Ajay, was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It turned into helmed by means of late director Nishikant Kamat.