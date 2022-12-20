“I Worked All My Life For This Moment”: Nora Fatehi On Performing At FIFA World Cup 2022!

Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi thanked her fans and team after being praised for her latest performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Hours after the concert at Lusail Stadium, Nora said she had spent her entire life at this moment.

Sharing a clip from the event, she wrote on Instagram: And then it happened, the closing ceremony of FIFA world cup…@fifaworldcup brings the most beautiful epic moment of my career. The whole world was watching me. I’ve been working my whole life up to this point! From my high school auditorium stage to here!! World Cup Stadium! I can not believe this.” she said: “Thank you to those who saw this moment messaged and called me. It means a lot. She also thanked her whole team by tagging them.

During the performance, Nora was joined by Balkis, Rahma Riad, and Manal who sang the World Cup song Light The Sky. She also sang parts of the national anthem in English and Hindi and sang and danced with many dancers. Nora previously performed at the FIFA Fan Fest in Doha on December 1, dancing to several Bollywood hits including her hit Saki Saki. Nora also waved the Indian flag and chanted Jai Hind during the performance.

Let us tell you not only Nora from India, but Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also made her special appearance in the Fifa finals. Deepika Padukone and former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas present the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Mohanlal, Ranveer Singh, Mamooti, ​​Kartik Aaryan, and several others were also present at the final in Qatar.