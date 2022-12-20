Soha Ali Khan Shares Daughter Inaya’s Sweet Birthday Wish To Bhai Taimur Ali Khan, Watch Video!

Taimoor Ali Khan, the son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, celebrates his birthday on December 20th. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, are full of posts congratulating you on this special day. Aunt Soha Ali Khan also took the opportunity to share a special post about Taimoor. The best part is that it was written from the point of view of Inaya Naomi Kemmu, cousin and daughter of the birthday boy. Along with this, a video was also released showing the appearance of the cousins ​​​​at the gala event.

“We are only a few months apart and there were moments when you had the ball and moments when I had the upper hand! I hope we continue to learn from each other as we embark on this crazy adventure of living together. Happy birthday Tim bhai. lots of love by Inni.Watch a video that will make you say Aww and then repeat.

The video was posted about an hour ago. Since its publication, the video has received so many likes and views, and their number is growing. Netizens who watched the video reacted in different ways. Some wrote “Happy Birthday” to congratulate Taimoor.

Watch video;

“This is the cutest!!!” — wrote one of the Instagram users. Another commenter commented, “The video is really cute.” Another netizen said, “The way he grabbed the ball and the crocodile and politely declined… It’s so cute. Siblings love their sister and fight, the stronger the bond.” “Oh my God, they are beautiful!” I posted the fourth one.