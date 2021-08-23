Shershaah has been grabbing headlines since the time its trailer dropped for the first time. The film which has been directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma productions and Kaash Entertainment has made the audience go gaga over it in just one week of its release.

Within a week of being released, the film has managed to trend in every aspect. It is receiving tons of appreciation from viewers and critics. From the film’s dialogues to the songs, Shershaah is ruling the digital platform it has been released on. Millions of people have already watched the film.

The plot of the movie and powerful performances by the entire star cast is the main reason of it becoming a huge hit. Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The man who didn’t think twice before getting martyred for his country was codenamed Shershaah by the Indian Army. The character of Batra has been portrayed by the Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani is seen playing the soldier’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema’s role in the film. How the director has captured the Param Vir Chakra awardee’s sacrifices as a soldier is something to look out for in the film.

Now, the good news is after gaining positive reviews from every corner of the country, the film has become the highest IMDb ranked Hindi movie. It has clocked a rating of 8.9/10.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to express his grateful attitude about the same and wrote, “Feeling on the #Top of the world, literally Thank you to everyone for making this happen. This is for all of you who are showering love and support for #Shershaah and are making it so special and memorable for me.”

The twin brother of Vikram Batra, Vishal Batra has also praised Sidharth for getting into the skin of his brother’s character in a perfect way. Sidharth has played Vishal Batra as well in the film.

Surely, the film has proven to be a revival of Sidharth’s career. Before this movie, several movies of him came out but none of them yield fruitful results. In fact, in the last few years, Sidharth has given a streak of flop films, some of which include Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavan, Aiyaary, etc.

We are happy to see such a talented actor finally getting the much-needed recognition.