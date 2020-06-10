Sonam Kapoor says she has the best team in the world and she has all the reasons to say so. Yesterday, the Masakali actress marked her 35th birthday and social media was abuzz with birthday wishes. However, due to the lockdown and the spread of Coronavirus, there could not be an extravagant party to celebrate her special day. She cut the cake amidst family and spent some quality time with hubby. However, her team made sure to make it special.

Sonam took to her Instagram account to share a video made by her team members. We see all of them dancing to the top songs of the actress, starting from Aisha, Masakali, Party Toh Abhi Shuru Hui Hai, Maa Ka Phone Aaya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She shared the video with the caption, “My team made me an awesome bday video! To the best best team in the world.. I miss you guys so so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can’t wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully sooooon! Love you guys so so much.”

Watch the video below. Efforts count, don’t they? No wonder Sonam Kapoor boasts about having a good team around her.

On the other hand, her husband Anand Ahuja too didn’t leave any stone upturned for making her birthday extra special. He didn’t only fill her room with balloons and flowers, he even created a collage of all her favourite and posted on social media to have a virtual quarantine party. Sonam indeed is blessed with the best.