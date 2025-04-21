‘Stop Poking Your Nose Everywhere’, Asim Riaz Reacts To Abhinav Shukla’s Instagram Story Revealing Death Threats He Recieved

Asim Riaz has been evicted from the recently released show ‘Battleground’, after which he is venting his anger on social media. He is constantly targeting people and abusing the participants and co-judges. Now he has hit back at Rubina Dilaik’s husband and actor Abhinav Shukla, who took the side of the actress and criticized Asim. Now his fan threatened to kill him and his family, and he demanded action from the police.

Let us tell you that Abhinav shared the screenshots of death threats on his social media, and now, Asim has accused Abhinav of seeking sympathy by making a long post on Instagram. Asim Riaz wrote in an Instagram story, ‘Four judges were having a conversation. Who called you to join it? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to be a hero, this is not a WhatsApp group drama’.

Asim Riaz further said, ‘People like you speak only when someone else’s name gives you the limelight. This is not your scene. But you got into this matter as if you matter. Stop garnering sympathy through fake comments with fake IDs. This is the internet. Anyone can write anything. Either face it boldly or keep quiet. And now listen to the fitness thing too. The man who has never lifted weights will shout steroids because he looks different. I have built this body, this name, this attitude, with hard work. You call it a thing. I don’t need sympathy. I need space to dominate and you stay in your limits.’

Let us tell you that Asim Riaz had told Rubina Dilaik that she has no place in ‘Battleground’ because it is a fitness show and she is not made for this show. Abhinav had reprimanded Asim on this. After which the couple received death threats and both shared the screenshot of it, who was calling himself a fan of Asim. The rapper has now reacted to all this.