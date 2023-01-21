Style File: Sonam Kapoor Continues Being A Festive Delight In A Off- White Pearl Saree!

Sonam Kapoor’s off-white pearl saree is a genuine ethnic wardrobe staple.

Sonam looked lovely in a pearl white saree with an intricate silver zari border and striped sequin embellishments.

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashion icon. On her Instagram feed, the star is regularly posting pieces from her fashion diaries for her admirers. Sonam’s fashion statements are made to be bookmarked, from casual ensembles to telling us how to get dressed for winter in the most fashionable manner imaginable, to sharing us pieces from her ethnic fashion diaries.

On Thursday, the actress brightened our day by posting a series of photos of herself looking stunning.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s style is far from basic; it is daring, adaptive, and ambitious. The Bollywood star’s style files provide styling tips that every fashion aficionado may benefit from.

The keen fashion sense that differentiates Sonam Kapoor from the rest of the business extends to her use of creative layering and her choice of eye-catching accessories.

Sonam Kapoor understands how to work the wedding circuit in her signature flair. Sonam’s wedding guest style outfit is as broad and adventurous as ever, ranging from local labels to designers. Sonam Kapoor redefines stunning whites in a magnificent Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla number.

Outfit Details

Sonam wore an off-white silk net saree with an exquisite pearl border and a gorgeously embroidered chikankari dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder.

Sonam was dressed in a pearl white saree with silver zari borders and silver sequin embellishments in stripes. She paired it with a white dupatta that had elaborate embroidered work in white resham threads on one shoulder.

Accessorised the look

Sonam accessorised her appearance for the day with a dramatic pearl-encrusted neck choker, white ear studs, a red bracelet, and a diamond finger ring.

The curly Japanese cultured Pearl ‘Curve’ necklace from Tara Fine Jewellery provided an additional aspect to her overall outfit.

Sonam had her hair open in straight locks with a middle part and was decked out with pastel pink lipstick hue.

Glam Picks

Her makeup was fairly neutral, with tinted cheeks and pink lipstick, and it complimented her outfit well.

Sonam wore pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, cheekbone contouring, and a pastel pink lipstick.

On Professional Front

Sonam Kapoor was most recently seen in ‘The Zoya Factor,’ co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Her upcoming films include ‘Blind,’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh and set to be released this year.