Style Game: Mailaka Arora Shines Brighter Than Sun In Yellow Gown, Radiating Serious Summer Vibes!

Malaika Arora wore a yellow Iris Serban gown with Jimmy Choo sandals. Continue reading to learn more. Malaika Arora’s sunshine gown has made us love summer even more. Malaika who consistently manages to draw attention with her design choices, truly sparkled like the sun in this vibrant ensemble.

Diva Malaika Arora recently stunned everyone in a yellow Iris Serban gown, proving once again how impeccable her sense of style is. Malaika Arora has always remained true to her appealing sartorial choices, and she never fails to incorporate a little bit of sartorial fantasy into her ensembles.

Malaika Arora’s calm and composure, as usual, added a special touch of allure to her appearance. Her every move was graced with charisma, capturing everyone’s attention. She wore a bold and fresh yellow Iris Serban gown, showing her daring taste in style and eagerness to try something different.

Many others have been inspired by Malaika’s style choices, and her most recent look in the yellow Iris Serban gown is no exception. The diva proved once more that dressing stylishly is about a lot more than following trends; it is also about showing oneself and accepting one’s own uniqueness.

She has shown that she is not afraid to take risks and push boundaries, thereby setting a precedent for others to follow.

A summer-like yellow gown with a flowing silhouette has Malaika’s style shining brighter than ever.

After all of the sequins and glitter, it’s time to embrace monochrome magic, and Malaika appears to be nailing it.

Outfit Details

Malaika Arora looks stunning in her yellow gown. Malaika’s yellow gown was designed by renowned fashion designer Iris Serban, and it costs around Rs. 87,518. Malaika’s flawless complexion and enviable figure were enhanced by the gown.

The flowing silhouette emphasised her curves while exuding gracefulness and elegance. The dress had intricate detailing and a plunging neckline, which added a sensual touch to the overall look.

The stunning strapless style was followed by a fitted bodice that flowed into a stunning silhouette. We adore the chic keyhole detailing along the plunging neckline, which added instant oomph.

Accessorized The Look

Malaika Arora looked stunning in her outfit for this special occasion. By accessorising simply but effectively, she made the yellow dress the focal point of the outfit. Tanya Ghavri completed Malaika’s look with strappy gold metallic Jimmy Choo heels worth approximately Rs. 68,408.

She accessorised the yellow gown with simple yet eye-catching accessories, allowing the dress to take the spotlight.

Glam Picks

Malaika Arora kept her makeup luminous and fresh by using a dewy complexion, accentuated cheekbones, and a delicate nude lip.

Her eyes were given a subtle smokey effect, and mascara was applied to complete the look, highlighting her natural beauty. Malaika looked stunning in her beat ponytail hairstyle.