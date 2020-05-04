Lockdown with Sunny Leone has been about the hot alarm finding and catching up with the industry colleagues amidst of the lockdown leading to entertainment But the recent one, was a trick pulled by Sunny on her hubby Daniel Weber, leaving him in stun. Video shared by Sunny on her Instagram account has her making fake finger out of a banana and painting it red in fake blood prepared by her. All this while she is alone in the kitchen while Daniel is away busy playing video games.

In the video bollywood diva is seen screaming and yelling as if she has chopped off her finger for real while cooking and it started bleeding, followed by hubby Daniel desperately looking for something to help to ease out her pain and stop the blood. Sunny is also seen suggesting him to call the doctor, and hinting of the phone being right in front of her but seems like webber got panic. Now that’s the catch, Daniel understands it’s a prank and leaves the kitchen laughing as he saw she was filming the whole time. Later he comes back as Sunny insists him, revealing of his heart pondering, with the tragic site of Sunny’s chopped finger.

When gotten some information about rating her trick played on him, Daniel gives it a zero as he doesn’t played being played on anybody. Sunny shared this prank video with the caption, “Prank!! This ain’t no cooking video!!!! Haha @dirrty99 got pranked and served!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ubFV4DZvx/?igshid=1e1da0goaxp9q

